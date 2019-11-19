Exit Realty Corp. International recently announced an enterprise collaboration with Facebook to provide an integrated advertising option for its regional owners, broker/owners and agents. The tool, named the Exit Ad Center, is integrated into the company’s private Resource Center intranet and is available to associates as a member benefit.

“The Exit Ad Center provides access to a level of integration into the Facebook system that is not available through the B to C tool on Facebook itself,” says Seth Kaplan, manager, partner program for Exit. “While a user’s ad may look the same, the way it functions and performs through the Exit Ad Center is at a much higher level than it would be if placed through Facebook’s Ad Manager. Our associates can track their campaign’s performance through built-in analytics.”

The collaboration was 18 months in the making and “has seen astonishing results during trials at the headquarters, brokerage and associate levels,” the company says.

The announcement of the initiative was made at Exit’s annual convention in Nashville, by Scott H. Shapiro, Facebook’s client partner, real estate industry relations and Tami Bonnell, CEO of Exit. “Facebook saw how much time and energy Exit was prepared to invest in this collaboration, a commitment which cemented their willingness to work with us,” says Bonnell. “Bringing our considerable resources to the table was a big factor in their recognizing us as an industry leader committed to adding value to our people at every opportunity.”