Joyce Paron, president – Canada of Exit Realty Corp. International, recently announced the recipients of several top awards for the 2018 production year.

Nicole LeBlanc of Exit Realty Associates in Moncton is Exit Realty’s Top Agent in Canada for Closed Ends. Pam Norman of Exit Realty Oceans Edge in Bay Roberts, Nfld. was Top Agent for Listings Taken and Sandra Hussey of Exit Realty Group, with offices in Trenton and Belleville, Ont., is the recipient of the Top Agent for Gross Commission Income award.

For team production, the Tessier Team, headed by Maggie Tessier of Exit Realty Matrix, with three offices in the Ottawa area, took the awards for Top Team for Closed Ends and for Gross Commission Income.

Chantal Traversy of Exit Lifestyle Realty, with offices in Springwater and Midhurst, Ont., is the winner of Top Agent for Sponsoring. Gary Trembinski of Exit Realty Lake Superior in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. is the Canadian Rookie of the Year.

Exit Realty is celebrating its 23rd year in business.

