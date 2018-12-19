Philip Duplisea and David Sawler, owners of Exit Realty Advantage in Fredericton, were named the No. 1 highest grossing office with a single location across the U.S. and Canada for Exit Realty (for the production period July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018). They were on hand to accept the award, which was presented at Exit Realty Corp. International’s Annual Convention held recently in Washington, D.C.

“Consistency in vision backed by deliberate intention best sums up the incomparable accomplishments of Philip Duplisea and David Sawler,” says Joyce Paron, president of Exit’s Canadian Division. “Philip and Dave have surrounded themselves with the best management team in the city and have created an unduplicatable office culture, thereby attracting and developing a cross-section of the finest real estate professionals. They set the bar high and constantly deliver.”

Maggie Tessier, broker/owner of Exit Realty Matrix, with locations in Ottawa, Hawkesbury and Embrun, Ont., won the prestigious Broker/Owner of the Year Award for Canada. Her team was also named the No. 5 team in North America.

Exit Realty Associates in Moncton, owned by Parise Cormier, was named the Third Largest Grossing Office (Single) in North America.

The Top Lister in North America was Pam Norman, sales rep with Exit Oceans Edge Realty in Bay Roberts, Nfld.

The Mark That Sold Home Selling Team, headed by Mark Seamone, associate broker and franchisee of Exit Realty Inter Lake, with offices in Bridgewater and Liverpool, N.S., was awarded the No. 7 Top Team in North America. The Messecar Team headed by Chris Messecar, broker/owner of Exit Lifestyle Realty with offices in Springwater and Midhurst, Ont. was named the #10 Top Team in North America.

Exit’s Esprit de Corps award, honouring enthusiasm and spirit within the firm’s culture, was awarded to Carrie Poyser and Sherri Lonar, sales reps with Exit Realty Town and Country, New Minas, N.S.

Sterling Stephens, franchisee of Exit Realty Metro, Dartmouth, N.S. was awarded the prestigious Phoenix Award, and Mike McCarron, supervisor of growth and development for Canada, won the Positive Mental Attitude Award.