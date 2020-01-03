Philip Duplisea and David Sawler, owners of Exit Realty Advantage in Fredericton, were named the No. 1 highest grossing office with a single location across the U.S. and Canada for Exit Realty (for the production period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019).

The brokerage also received local recognition recently when it was honoured with the CBDC Southwest Large Business Award at the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards.

“Philip and I owe our success to a strong company culture, great administration, professional management and a team of the best salespeople in the history of real estate in the Fredericton area,” says Sawler.

“Exit Realty Advantage is the perfect complement of progressive leadership and an extraordinary team of real estate professionals,” says Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division of Exit Realty Corp. International. “Their success in achieving this top ranking year after year is evidence of their commitment to excellence in the service they provide to their clients in an atmosphere where their agents thrive. They set an example to which others aspire.”

Exit Realty Advantage celebrated its 20th anniversary in August.