Exit Lifestyle Realty in Midhurst, Ont. was recognized for outstanding achievement at the Exit Realty Corp. International Annual Convention recently in Nashville, Tenn.

Chris Messecar, broker/owner and Chantal Traversy, sales representative, were both honoured with the Bronze Award for closing 25+ real estate transaction sides. Their sales team, The Messecar Traversy Team, achieved the ranking of No. 10 Top Team across the U.S. and Canada for Exit Realty. Awards were calculated for the period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Traversy received the Esprit de Corp Award for Canada, which is given in recognition of the Exit Associate who personifies the company’s culture in action. “Chantal is a shining example of what Exit is all about,” says Steve Morris, founder and chairman of Exit Realty. “Community presence, professionalism and undaunted perseverance make her the well-deserved recipient of this designation.”

“Chantal is such a deserving recipient of Exit’s Esprit de Corp award,” says Joyce Paron, president of Exit’s Canadian Division. “She is a focused, driven top producer who always finds a way to share and inspire others to be their very best. She has consistently supported and promoted Exit systems, tools and culture wherever she goes and we are proud of the important role she plays in our growing Exit family.”

Messecar opened the brokerage in 2017 and it has grown to almost 40 sales professionals. “Chris is known for being a marketing genius, however, once you meet him it’s clear that at the core of his business success is his genuine caring for people,” says Paron. “He has attracted some of the finest real estate professionals and is building one of the fastest growing brokerages in the area.”