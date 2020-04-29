License partners Scott Piercy and James LeBlanc of Engel & Völkers Vancouver Island launched a small business grant program to help local businesses in Victoria fight through the impacts of COVID-19 on business operations.

Each month the shop is giving away one $500 grant to a local business owner. A call out was made on social media for participants to nominate business owners in need. The recipient will be picked at the end of every month. This program is a recurring giveaway that will continue until the times of uncertainty are over, say Piercy and LeBlanc.

The first grant recipient was Third Space Movement, a local fitness studio that received over 45 nominations from the community.