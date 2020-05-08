Engel & Völkers recently announced a partnership with Matterport to provide its network with the latest in virtual technology capabilities.

The deal means Engel & Völkers advisors will be able to use Matterport-certified local professionals to capture high-fidelity scans of listings. This will enable advisors to host virtual open houses and immersive 3D property walkthrough experiences for buyers. Advisors will also have everything they need to promote their properties, including an inclusive package of high-resolution photos, video assets, floor plans and a 3D tour, the company says.

“As a brand we were early adopters of virtual offerings at a mass scale in 2017,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “In partnering with Matterport, we’re able to offer enhanced virtual offerings to our network so that they can continue to deliver the highest level of service our clients have come to expect, even in uncertain and ever-changing times such as these.”

The partnership with Matterport builds on the brand’s virtual offerings, which include virtual showings, virtual reality capabilities using VR technology and headsets and virtual open houses using any social or virtual streaming service.

“In the current moment, virtual technology is especially important to real estate professionals, but it is equally important in looking toward the future of the industry and how business will be conducted,” says RJ Pittman, CEO, Matterport.