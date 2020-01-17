Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central is working with Mizrahi Developments to market an upcoming landmark luxury condo. It’s the Toronto-based luxury development company’s first foray into the Ottawa market.

“Our perspectives on luxury real estate align perfectly, and I believe Mizrahi’s entrance to Ottawa signals the market’s move towards becoming one of Canada’s prime hotspots for luxury real estate,” says Richard Rutkowski, real estate advisor, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central.

Located in Westboro on the corner of Island Park Drive and Wellington Street West, 1451 Wellington “The Residences at Island Park Drive” is a Mizrahi original featuring contemporary designs, top-tier amenities and panoramic views, the company says. Adjacent to Gatineau Park, the Ottawa River and downtown, “residents can enjoy the best of both worlds – bustling entertainment and hospitality as well as a relaxing family friendly community,” it says.

“Our collaboration with Engel & Völkers is a natural fit – we are a luxury landmark residential mid-rise project working with a luxury boutique brokerage. We also wanted global marketing to promote our exclusive project and we believe that we can reach exclusive buyers through the Engel & Völkers global network,” says Sam Mizrahi, president and founder, Mizrahi Developments. “The combination of experience and passion made Richard Rutkowski and Engel & Völkers the right choice.”