Engel & Völkers Montreal has been awarded the company’s highest honor, The Engel & Völkers Cup. The award is given each year to the shop that successfully demonstrates a clear commitment to the systems, tools, marketing programs and shop concept associated with Engel & Völkers, while being a leader in the local marketplace and brand network.

When Engel & Völkers Americas recently announced the recipients of the company’s top awards for 2019, several Canadian individuals and brokerages received recognition.

Diane Allingham, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central and Félix Jasmin, Engel & Völkers Montreal Outremont, were named Private Office Advisor inductees. To achieve this honour, advisors undergo a qualification process that considers an advisor’s personal network, past client satisfaction, community standing, market knowledge, average price point, significant transactions and “passion for continually learning and evolving their business within their local and global sphere of influence,” the company says.

The top producing shops in North America by both sides and GCI were led by Engel & Völkers Montreal and Engel & Völkers Vancouver. The shop in Victoria finished in fifth place by number of sides.

Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, presents the Vancity Living Team at Engel & Völkers Vancouver with their award.

The Vancity Living Team at Engel & Völkers Vancouver was the third best team by GCI and ranked fifth by sides.

Debby Doktorczyk at Engel & Völkers Montreal was the fifth-ranked top producer by GCI and finished second by sides. Cédrick Benoit of Engel & Völkers Montreal was ranked fifth by sides.

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries.