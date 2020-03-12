Engel & Völkers recently introduced E&V Command, a custom-built mobile app designed to serve the brand’s network of real estate advisors as a portal for client services and business intelligence.

The app gives Engel & Völkers advisors the capabilities to view, manage and track all of their listings and pending transactions in one place. It is part of the brand’s integrated product suite powered by data from EVI, the company’s proprietary data centre.

Advisors can track their award status and how they rank within their market and across the Engel & Völkers network, and they are able to create personal notes about prospects, clients and listings.

Nathan Kimpel, senior vice president of technology at Engel & Völkers Americas, says the app “delivers our network with complete client management and CRM integration built into its interface, allowing advisors to keep in touch with and manage their clients in real time, from lead gen to closing. It is the backbone of next generation client service at Engel & Völkers.”

Key benefits of E&V Command include: