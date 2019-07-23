Engel & Völkers celebrated the launch of its newest real estate shop in Halifax, marking the occasion with a grand opening event recently. More than 150 guests attended, including industry leaders, business partners, clients, friends, and special guests Mayor Mike Savage and MP Andy Fillmore.

Led by license partners Donna Harding and Sebastien Latulippe, Engel & Völkers Halifax opened last July. Since then the shop has tripled in size, the owners say. They plan to open additional locations in the coming years in Halifax’s Annapolis Valley, South Shore and Cape Breton.

“We’ve hit somewhat of a jackpot here in Halifax, attracting some of the most specialized and experienced team of local real estate advisors,” says Harding.