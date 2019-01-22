Engel & Völkers offices across Canada took part in charitable endeavours just before Christmas.

License partner Anita Springate-Renaud at Engel & Völkers Toronto Centre is the Shoebox Project co-ordinator for GTA Central. Last year her team picked up, checked and delivered more than 6,000 boxes to women’s shelters. The boxes are filled with high-quality items needed by women in the shelter. This year Springate-Renaud rented a retail space at Sunnybrook Plaza and transformed it into her workshop, collecting more than 6,500 boxes that were delivered to 62 shelters in Toronto.

The Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central team presented an end-of-year donation to Special Olympics. License partner John King donated $5,000 to Special Olympics Greater Ottawa. On the same day, the team also held a Christmas party collecting toy donations for CTV’s Toy Mountain.

Engel & Völkers’ team on Vancouver Island set up the first Realtor Food Bank Challenge with other real estate brokerages, competing with Re/Max Camosun, Pemberton Holmes and Royal LePage to collect non-perishable food items. The initiative raised more than 5,000 lb. of food for The Mustard Seed Street Church.

The team also attended the Oak Bay Street Light Up and served hot apple cider and cookies to guests, raising more than $650 for the food bank at the event. Adding in donations from advisors, the team then went shopping with $1,400 to add more to their food pile.

The Engel & Völkers Toronto Uptown shop served as the official drop-off location for CTV and the Salvation Army’s Toy Mountain Drive. As special sponsors of St. Vincent de Paul’s Sponsor-a-Family campaign, the Toronto Uptown team helped underprivileged families in Toronto have a special holiday. The team is also a strong supporter of the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada’s Holiday Season Celebration, benefitting youth in foster care over the holidays.