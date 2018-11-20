Engel & Völkers in Halifax has formed an exclusive partnership with Ramar Homes to represent more than 120 of Ramar’s listings from its seven subdivisions.

“Our expert team is collaborating with Ramar Homes to bring their quality, custom builds and staged model homes to the market with professional listing resources including photography, drone footage, video and in-model marketing,” says Donna Harding, who is the owner of the brokerage along with Sebastien Latulippe.

Founded in 1985, Ramar Homes is the largest builder in the Halifax region.

Engel & Völkers Halifax has more than doubled its size since opening in June. It recently opened a new retail location in the city’s downtown core on Gottingen Street across from historic Citadel Hill. The shop will celebrate a grand opening event in spring 2019.