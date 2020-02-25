In November, Special Olympics athletes were recognized, appreciated and celebrated at an annual awards presentation and banquet in Halifax, sponsored by Engel & Völkers Halifax.

The gala took place at CFB Stadacona Halifax Officers’ Mess for the first time, offering the athletes an experience to remember. The brokerage treated 200 athletes, coaches and volunteers to a three-course meal and awards presentation. The evening was hosted by local radio rock star Bobby Mac from Stingray Radio.

“We wanted to give the athletes a truly luxury experience filled with the pomp and circumstance they deserve,” says Sebastien Latulippe, who along with Donna Harding are licence partners at Engel & Völkers. “Through our connections in the Navy, we were able to secure a brand-new venue for the event. Our entire team was on hand to volunteer and it was an evening we won’t forget. It was so moving to watch the athletes go up and accept their respective and well-deserved awards. We were truly in awe of the athletes.”