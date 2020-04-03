Engel & Völkers Halifax has acquired Tradewinds Realty. The brokerages will later merge this summer under the Engel & Völkers brand. It will be the largest boutique real estate brokerage in Atlantic Canada.

Led by license partners Donna Harding and Sebastien Latulippe, Engel & Völkers Halifax has grown from four to 26 advisors in 18 months.

Tradewinds was founded in 1989 by broker/owner Tim Harris and business partner Barbie Nunn-Porter. It has offices in Chester, Lunenburg and Annapolis Royal in the Annapolis Valley. Tradewinds also serves Digby Shore, Yarmouth, Shelburne, the South Shore, St. Margaret’s Bay, Halifax (HRM), Eastern Shore, Northumberland Shore and Cape Breton.

“Engel & Völkers is built on competency, local expertise, passion and a deep commitment to client service; the same attributes that made Tradewinds Realty a stand-out brokerage,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas, in a news release. “Under the leadership of Donna and Sebastian, I look forward to strengthening the service and market expertise our brand is known for to a greater geographic area. Particularly, I believe in times like these, our advisors of these two companies working together as part of our network will be a significant resource to the local community.”

The brokerage will deal with residential, commercial and land transactions, including urban and rural real estate including lakefront and oceanfront.

“We believe the real estate market is well-positioned to come back strong post-COVID-19 and are optimistic market activity will resume at its regular pace. Interest rates are historically low and strong demand for housing remains,” says Harding.