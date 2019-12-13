Twelve team members from Engel & Völkers Vancouver volunteered for Ronald McDonald House B.C.’s Family Meals Program recently. The team cooked dinner for approximately 150 residents using $400 worth of groceries. The meal was complete with appetizers, entrées and desserts.

Ronald McDonald House B.C. provides accommodation for seriously ill children and their families when they must travel to Vancouver for their children’s health needs. The meal program allows families to take a rest from cooking so they can spend as much time as possible with their children. It also brings together residents to share a communal meal.