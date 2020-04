Engel & Völkers Collingwood Muskoka license partners Max Hahne and Tammy Abbotts offered Hahne’s commission from a timely real estate transaction to families and seniors in his community.

Through a call out to those in need on his social media and through word of mouth, along with support from clients and friends who found out about his initiatives, Hahne helped 15 families and seven seniors during these turbulent times.