Engel & Völkers celebrated the launch of its newest real estate shop in Pickering, Ont. recently with a grand opening event.

Led by license partner Benjamin Corbier, Engel & Völkers Pickering Ajax will serve the Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Brooklin, Bowmanville, Scarborough, Stouffville, Uxbridge and Newcastle areas.

“With Ben’s expert knowledge of the changing real estate landscape in Pickering and its surrounding areas, this shop brings a new level of quality service to its local community that continues to evolve,” says Anthony Hitt, president & CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas.

The local market is shifting from first-time buyers to affluent homeowners looking to upgrade or invest in new homes, with many of its international buyers coming from India, China, the Caribbean and France, the company says. With the additional expansion of highway systems, a pending cargo airport, Durham Live Theatre and a casino complex, Pickering is being highlighted as an attractive residential area.

“Now is the ideal time for us to spearhead best-in-class client care, real estate expertise and passion in our local marketplace,” says Corbier.

The grand opening was held at the brokerage’s new shop at 1899 Brock Rd. There were 75 guests including clients, business partners, friends and special guests Shaheen Butt, councillor, City of Pickering; Jacquelynn Tanner, corporate secretary, Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade; and Richard Brinkley, SVP of expansion, Engel & Völkers Canada.