Engel & Völkers recently announced its newest shop opening in Banff. Bow Valley Realty will now do business as Engel & Völkers Banff Canmore under the continued leadership of Mark Dalton. The brokerage will serve the Bow Valley area, including Banff, Canmore, Harvie Heights, Exshaw, Dead Man’s Flats and Lac Des Arcs.

“With Banff and Canmore becoming more attractive to domestic and international visitors, I needed to differentiate my business and align with a brand recognized worldwide for its best-in-class real estate experiences, which I’ve found with Engel & Völkers,” says Dalton.

Banff and Canmore offer diverse real estate, from single-family detached houses to luxury properties, the company says. Banff’s prestigious location within the Banff National Park provides limited housing inventory, resulting in high demand from buyers, consistent housing prices and stable property investment opportunities. In Canmore, many short-term investment opportunities allow for a range of options for buyers, the company says. Domestic buyers from Eastern Canada as well as international investors from the United Kingdom, United States and Asia favour Canmore as a destination for vacation homes. The city is especially known for its scenic surroundings, recreational offerings, luxury amenities and abundant hospitality.

The new shop is located in the historic Crag Cabin within the Bison Courtyard. There are plans to open a second shop in the next year.