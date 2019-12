Engel & Völkers Muskoka Collingwood advisors Meredith Cudney and Andrea Mendes took part in the Everest Challenge in October in support of Collingwood General Marine Hospital Foundation. Participants form teams challenging themselves to climb Blue Mountain 40 times for a total of 29,092 ft. – equivalent to the height of Mount Everest.

Cudney and Mendes’ team of 17 people completed the fun challenge and raised more than $5,700 for the hospital.