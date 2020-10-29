Elgin Realty in St. Thomas, Ont. recently joined the Aventure Realty Network. Brokers/owners Nick Visscher and Andy Sheridan “bring strong leadership and a 30-year history of success to an outstanding team of over 20 sales professionals,” says Bernie Vogt, president of the network. The brokerage delivers a full suite of residential, industrial, commercial and agricultural services to St. Thomas, London and surrounding area.

“The brokerage will add to the reach of Aventure’s 50 independent brokerages member companies,” says Vogt.