Elain Duvall is the new chair of the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

Her experience includes 10 years as executive director of the Columbia Housing Advisory Association, several years working at the Housing Centre at the City of Vancouver and six years as a development manager for Progressive Homes, which specialized in developing and building non-profit housing.

Duvall is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has extensive governance experience, including 12 years on the Vancity Credit Union Board (three as chair) and nine years as governor of the Real Estate Foundation. She serves on several non-profit boards.

Duvall replaces the outgoing chair, Robert Holmes.

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia is the provincial regulator responsible for licensing, investigating complaints about real estate professionals and brokers and enforcing standards of conduct in B.C.