James Knull, founder of Mogul Realty Group, the No. 1 Re/Max Real Estate team in Edmonton in 2018, is now working with eXp Realty.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to provide better service, better communications and a better experience to our current and future clients,” says Knull. “Working with eXp, we’ll continue to deliver the Mogul difference to our partners, clients, friends and people looking to join the Edmonton real estate community.”

Phil Hahn, a “real estate entrepreneur” at eXp Realty says Knull’s “commitment to his clients and contributions to the local market will only get better with (eXp’s) cloud-based technological solutions, improving communications and allowing for increased and better-packaged properties.”

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, now has 21,000 agents across five provinces, 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.