When Jerry Aulenbach from Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate in Edmonton set out on his fifth annual Beards on Ice skating tour, he was determined to make this year’s event his most successful to date. Over nine weeks, beginning in December 2019, Aulenbach achieved his goal, travelling to 20 Canadian cities to host skating parties and collecting more than $15,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. In five years, the event has raised over $42,000 to fund domestic violence prevention programs in communities across Canada.

Aulenbach says the tour “requires an exceptional amount of planning, flights and driving, but it’s so energizing to meet with other likeminded Royal LePagers who love supporting our Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. Watching the donations roll in as I go from city-to-city never gets old.”

Aulenbach is already planning his sixth annual event.