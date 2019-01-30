Dwayne Evens recently joined The Trilogy Team at Sotheby’s International Realty in Toronto.

“He brings his small-town ethics and values to his work and finds great fulfillment in the relationships that he has built with his clients and colleagues,” says the team in a news release.

Evens entered the real estate business in 2011 after a career in renovation and construction. His family includes well-respected Realtors, the company says.

“Dwayne is exceptionally personable. His background is ideally suited to Toronto’s bustling market, bringing renovation and new construction valued-added expertise to both buyers and sellers,” say team founders Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast in the release.