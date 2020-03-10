Coldwell Banker Affiliates of Canada is rebranding its customer satisfaction program, Ultimate Service with new graphics to complement the brand’s new North Star logo. The new marketing assets feature the claim that Coldwell Banker real estate professionals have attained a 98-per-cent customer satisfaction rating from more than 85,000 Canadian home buyers and sellers.

“Ultimate Service is a uniquely Canadian program, founded on the business philosophy of listening to the customer and putting their needs first,” says company president Andy Puthon.

The company also announced this year’s award winners. Drew Johnson of Coldwell Banker Power Realty in London, Ont. was named Top Ultimate Service provider in Canada. The Top Ultimate Service team in Canada (1 – 3 members) is the Krasowski & Miller Team, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, in Innisfil, Ont. Team members are Sheila Krasowski and Stephanie Miller.

The Top Ultimate Service team in Canada (4+ members) is Nyrose & Associates, Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna, B.C. Team members are Darcy Nyrose, Darren Nyrose, Danny Kupkowski, Jennifer Williamson, Justin Gaspari, Christine Gaspari, Karen Mustard and Rob Chapman.

Sixteen brokerages from across the company were recognized with the Ultimate Service company award, based on independently tabulated customer surveys.

“Customer satisfaction is the foundation to build lasting business relationships,” says Puthon.