Drew Johnson of Coldwell Banker Power Realty, in London, Ont. was named recently named Top Ultimate Service provider in Canada by Coldwell Banker Canada.

The company says real estate professionals affiliated with Coldwell Banker Canada have attained a 98 per cent customer satisfaction rating from over 80,000 Canadian home buyers and sellers.

“Ultimate Service is a uniquely Canadian program, founded on the business philosophy of listening to the customer and putting their needs first,” says company president Andy Puthon.

The Top Ultimate Service team in Canada (with one to three members) was Watson Brothers (Ian and Barrett Watson), Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna, B.C.

The Top Ultimate Service team in Canada (teams with four-plus team members) was Nyrose & Associates, Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna.

Brokerages recognized with the Ultimate Service company award: Coldwell Banker Action Plus Realty, Simcoe, Ont.; Coldwell Banker at Success Realty, St. Thomas, Ont.; Coldwell Banker Burnhill Realty, Burlington, Ont.; Coldwell Banker Coastline Realty, Port Dover, Ont.; Coldwell Banker Community Professionals, Hamilton; Coldwell Banker Fort McMurray, Fort McMurray, Alta.; Coldwell Banker Gary Baverstock Realty, Cambridge, Ont.; Coldwell Banker Hinton Real Estate, Hinton, Alta.; Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna; Coldwell Banker Power Realty, London, Ont.; Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Vaughan, Ont.; and Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate, Huntsville, Ont.