Dr. Garry Krepart has been selected as WinnipegRealtors Citizens Hall of Fame 2018 inductee. Krepart, a posthumous selection, is the 45th inductee since the program’s inception in 1986. His bronze portraiture, created by local sculptor Erin Brown, was installed at the Citizens Hall of Fame site in Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg.

Dr. Krepart is known worldwide for making significant contributions to raising the standard of care to the highest level when it comes to treating women with gynecological cancer. He was an outstanding physician, teacher, mentor, researcher and administrator whose name in this specialized field of medicine became synonymous with excellence, the board says.

“What strikes you when you read the nomination submission on Dr. Krepart is how through his area of expertise and specialized knowledge, he impacted people’s lives in the most profound and life-altering way,” says Cliff King, chair of WinnipegRealtors Citizens Hall of Fame program. “Dr. Krepart literally saved lives and the life-saving cancer surgery he pioneered was accessible to thousands of women in Manitoba and beyond.”

He was “a consummate professional whose work went well beyond peer recognition to save and improve the lives of women,” says King. “He is a career pioneer that will inspire others to do the same.”