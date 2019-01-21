Dougal Shewan of VWR Capital Corp. in Langley B.C. has been elected chair of the Real Estate Compensation Fund Corporation. John Evans of Sound Investments of Terrace, B.C. has been elected vice chair of the corporation’s Board of Directors for a two-year term.

The members of the 2019 Board of Directors also include Susan McGougan, Patrick O’Donnell and Jorda Maisey.

The RECFC’s Board of Directors consists of three directors appointed by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia and two directors appointed by the British Columbia Real Estate Association. The Real Estate Special Compensation Fund provides financial protection for members of the public who have lost money because of the actions of a real estate licensee.