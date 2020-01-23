By David Greenspan

Most people cop out of what they’re supposed to focus on each day, and instead scroll their phones and make stuff up to keep themselves busy. Then they complain about not having enough time, so they end up trying to spend money to get more business.

It’s one thing to implement a marketing plan, it’s another thing to take on bright shiny object expenses because its what’s trending in the moment. Money is not the solution to complacency.

To have success in this business, you must connect with people and you must create relationships with those people so you can have the opportunity to earn their business. This is where long-term success comes from. Meet one new person a day, every day, add them to your list, and you will get more deals. It’s really that simple. Watch this 90-second video to learn more.