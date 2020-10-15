By Ted Greenhough

Why do you “market” yourself? It’s to establish your brand.

To be clear, your brand is not your logo, or your name or your tagline. Those things represent your brand on the surface. But your brand is something much more profound. It’s the feeling that people have about you, what you represent and why you are different.

Your personal brand statement should clearly articulate who you are, what you stand for and why you’re the best choice as a professional highly skilled agent.

For example: “Hi, I’m Ted. Over the past 14 years, I’ve completed over 1,000 successful real estate transactions, one at a time, with care and concern to create the best possible result for each individual client. That’s why I’m proud to say that almost all my business comes from repeats and referrals.”

My personal brand statement is designed to appeal to every different communication style.

Those who are analytical like the data about the number of transactions and years of service. “Drivers” like that I’m direct and straight to the point. “Expressives” and “amiables” both like how I talk about caring for my clients.

There’s also a subtle message behind mentioning that “almost all my business comes from repeats and referrals.” It makes everyone think to themselves, “He must be great, or how could that be true?”

That’s the subtle art of marketing – getting people to draw their own conclusion from a few simple words.

My brand statement is only 50 words, but it’s a powerful 50 words.

What about you? Are you able to clearly articulate why you’re the best choice as a professional real estate agent?

This is not about inventing boring taglines that mean nothing, such as “Call me for honesty, integrity and the best customer service!”

If you’re building your brand around over-used cliches, your brand is weak. Sorry if that stung a bit!

If you want a powerful brand, first learn how to actually be a better agent, and then be able to articulate why.