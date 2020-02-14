Desjardins Group has acquired the mortgage portfolio of La Capitale. The transaction saw 6,376 mortgages transferred to Desjardins on Feb. 1.

“I’m proud of this acquisition, which solidifies Desjardins’s position as a leader in the residential mortgage market,” says Guy Cormier, president and CEO of Desjardins Group. “It’s a high-quality portfolio from La Capitale that fits perfectly with Desjardins’ expansion objectives, which include seeking out acquisitions to maximize synergies within our organization. We’ll continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities in our primary markets.”

La Capitale mortgage holders will receive a letter notifying them of the transfer. They don’t need to do anything: their loans will be transferred automatically and their financing conditions will remain the same.

A dedicated support centre is open to answer mortgage holders’ questions at 1-844-875-3102 or click here for more details.