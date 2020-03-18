In December, Dee Soriano of Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. treated her clients to the film Jumanji at a local cinema and asked them to bring toys and clothes for the families who rely on the Vancouver & Lower Mainland Multicultural Family Support Services Society. This organization focuses on assisting women and children who are struggling with domestic violence.

“I have worked with a few families in similar situations, so the cause is very dear to me: empowering women to save themselves and their children,” says Soriano. “The Multicultural Family Support Services Society’s mission is ‘Let’s Work Together to End Family Violence.’ I believe in their mission and want to make a difference even in a small way.”