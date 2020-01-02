Deborah Burgoyne, a sales rep with Royal LePage Team Realty in Ottawa, is the new president of The Ottawa Real Estate Board, the city’s largest trade association with more than 3,200 sales representatives and brokers.

Burgoyne has been a member of OREB for more than 15 years and has served on numerous task forces and committees.

“I look forward to helping our members advocate on the issues that matter to them and their clients to safeguard the sustainability of the Ottawa real estate market,” says Burgoyne. “Our board’s goal is to ensure that every resident who has a desire of obtaining homeownership and every business owner who has a plan can experience the fruition of those goals.”

The new Board of Directors also includes past president Dwight Delahunt, president-elect Debra Wright, and vice president Penny Torontow. Joining them are directors Ken Dekker, Paolo Farago, Curtis Fillier, Mitch Gauzas, Tony McDermott, Andrew Ouellette, Erin Peck, Anne Scharf and Ralph Shaw.