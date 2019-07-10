Deanna Toope of Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead in St. John’s, NL raised more than $4,000 at a karaoke night in support of her participation in the upcoming Sahara Desert Challenge for Shelter, which will support the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Guests sang and danced for hours, enjoyed cupcakes and snacks and gave generously at the silent auction.

“So many wonderful friends and community members made this night the success that it was,” says Toope. “I’m proud of what we accomplished together in support of local women and children who are seeking safety at Iris Kirby House.”