Century 21 Assurance Realty in Kelowna, B.C. recently appointed Dean Desrosiers as associate broker. The company says Desrosiers is “a highly knowledgeable Okanagan Realtor and broker who has been a leading performer for many years.” He has served on the board of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board since 2018 and is currently vice president of the board.

“Dean’s positive leadership, Okanagan knowledge, coaching skills and business development talent will add even more value to our Realtors, their clients and our brokerage,” says Max Carbone, co-owner of Century 21 Assurance.

In 2008, Desrosiers started his career in the real estate profession and quickly rose to become a top producer, the company says. He joined Century 21 in 2012 and became licensed as an associate broker. In 2016, his team of four agents placed 13th in sales for C21 in Canada and third in B.C., behind teams with twice as many agents.

Prior to his real estate career, Desrosiers was a sales, marketing and business development executive. He has over 30 years of experience in international biotechnology, training, education and real estate. He has worked in highly regulated medical/dental industries for world leading organizations since graduating from the University of British Columbia.

He also coaches and conducts training seminars on a regular basis for Realtors and real estate investors across the Okanagan.