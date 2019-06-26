David Smeriglio, a sales rep with Sutton Group – West Realty in Toronto, recently organized a social, grassroots fundraiser to raise funds for Emily’s House/Philip Aziz Centre and Hospice Toronto.

Smeriglio is grateful for the exceptional staff and volunteers at Emily’s House and their warm welcome for his daughter Tallula, who visits occasionally. For the past few years, he has rallied hikers to join him on “Team Tallula” in an annual Hike for Hospice. This spring, he and his friend Lou Tarsitano held the fundraiser in advance of the hike.

“We had a great turnout: 50 people attended and we raised $2,375,” says Smeriglio. “It was held at Lou’s house and we had to turn away at least 20 people since we were at capacity. Next year we going to hold it at a restaurant, with a band and food and I hope that 100 people will attend.”

Tallula is scheduled to enjoy summer camp at Emily House. Her planned camp last summer had to be cancelled to make space for palliative care children, who transferred from Sick Kids hospital.

Smeriglio says when Tallula visits Emily’s House, he is relieved to know she receives wonderful care. His daughter is blind with acute hearing loss and she particularly enjoys the music therapy program. Emily’s House is a unique facility featuring a “Snoezelen” room with interactive surfaces activated by a child’s touch, a shared kitchen, a guest room for parents and a games area for siblings. You can take a video tour of Emily’s House.