David Powell is the 2019 president of The Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA).

Powell has been a member of the MREA for 27 years and a brokerage owner for 20 years.

He has held numerous volunteer leader roles in local, provincial and national levels of organized real estate, and has held a seat on the Manitoba Securities Commission Real Estate Advisory Council.

Powell, of Powell Property Group, was previously president of WinnipegRealtors and the Independent Real Estate Brokers of Manitoba.

“As an experienced Realtor and broker, I know how important it is to utilize the services of a professional association to keep apprised of current legislation, to participate in organized social responsibility initiatives and to be an active political advocate representing the needs of our clients and industry,” says Powell. “MREA offers numerous benefits to our members and I am committed to increasing awareness and use of MREA’s core services.

“I look forward to the challenges of 2019 and I am confident along with our Board of Directors that our industry challenges will be met with the best interest of members at the forefront,” he says.

He is joined on the board by Glen Tosh, Royal LePage Martin-Liberty Realty, president-elect; Shirley Przybyl, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, immediate past president; Stewart Elston, ACT Realty, treasurer; Julie Friesen, Delta Real Estate, director at large; Brad Walker, Gill & Schmall Agencies, director at large (individual member); Michael Barrett, Century 21 Westman.com, CREA regional director; Lorne Weiss, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, Manitoba political action committee chair; Roberta Weiss, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, education chair; Ken Clark, ACT Realty, WinnipegRealtors president; Catherine Schellenberg, Re/Max Professionals, WinnipegRealtors president elect; and Darla Helena, Century 21 Westman Realty, Brandon Area Realtors president.