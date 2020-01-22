Dave Procter, managing broker at Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty in Comox, B.C. and his wife Janine Martin recently donated $50,000 to the Kus-kus-sum fundraising initiative.

The initiative aims to unpave an abandoned sawmill site and create habitat for fish and wildlife. “The contribution from Janine and Dave, along with the other donations received in September and October have put us 40 per cent of the way to reaching our next target of raising $35,000 by December 20,” says Caila Holbrook, Project Watershed manager of fundraising and outreach.

Born and raised in Comox and with over 40 years of experience working in real estate, Procter supports a number of local charities and initiatives through his work. “The many environmental challenges facing the world today can seem overwhelming. By committing to the Kus-kus-sum project we feel empowered being a part of positive environmental changes in the heart of our community,” say Procter and Martin in a news release.