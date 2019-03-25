Century 21 MacMillan.com in Dauphin, Man. joined Century 21 Westman Realty in December. Century 21 Westman Realty now has a team of 50 agents serving the Manitoba market. It has offices in Brandon, Neepawa, Killarney and now Dauphin.

“I have always believed that growth only happens when you step out of your comfort zone,” says Laurie Brugger, broker of record/managing partner. “This has already been a big year of change with our merger with Century 21 MacMillan.com and re-branding our offices. By embracing change, we will continue to innovate, grow and learn as a company.”