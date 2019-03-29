Darin Germyn is the 2019/2020 president of the The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), following outgoing president John Barbisan. Germyn is a licensed Realtor of over 11 years and a representative of Macdonald Realty in Surrey.

“I’m honoured to help lead our membership of over 3,000 Realtors through the coming year,” says Germyn. “Changes to the industry and local market continue to impact our clients, bringing opportunity and challenges in equal measure. I am looking forward to building on our foundation of professionalism and expertise so that our members remain a valuable resource during the transaction process and ensure clients are supported, protected and satisfied throughout.”

The incoming president elect is Chris Shields of Sutton Premier Realty, Surrey. The vice president is Larry Anderson, Sutton Premier Realty. Serving as directors are Leah Bach, Re/Max Performance Realty, Delta; Jeff Chadha, Century 21 Supreme Realty, Surrey; Karen Conyers, Sotheby’s International Realty, Surrey; Marylou Leslie, Macdonald Realty, Surrey; Linda Sue Peaker, Macdonald Realty, Delta; Darcy Reddicopp, Sutton Group – West Coast Realty, Abbotsford; Joel Schacter, Re/Max Treeland Realty, Langley; and David Smith, Royal LePage Wolstencroft, Langley.