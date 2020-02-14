By Dan St. Yves

I think movies as an expressive art form can remain iconic, even in these fleeting and fickle attentive times. Perhaps more so for those of us who have been around the block a few more times?

One thing about movies that often resonates long after a memorable motion picture viewing are some of the great lines provided by writers for the actors – making them the original viral phenomenon of history.

For example, given that Disney is still churning out Star Wars features, we may never get to forget the iconic phrase, “May the Force be with you.” My point is that recently I wondered what if a real estate transaction was so memorable that a movie quote could have originated in that particular moment? Here are a few classic lines reworked into some common situations for sales reps. Bonus points if you can identify the original film that gave birth to the classic lines (bonus points only applicable to bragging rights, no monetary value implied nor expressed).

1)

A rookie sales rep closes his first-ever sale and cannot contain his enthusiasm. He climbs atop a clothesline pole in the listing’s back yard and exclaims, “I’m the king of the world!” The listing agent relates this to his colleagues the next day and the line continues to gain traction with each new sale.

2)

During a particularly painstaking back-and-forth negotiation, a sales rep sets forth to bring the latest counteroffer to his clients for consideration. Sensing the sales rep may be losing steam in this ongoing process, the listing agent asks if a response can be expected before the latest deadline. Turning to respond, the sales rep puts on a pair of dark sunglasses, and deadpans, “I’ll be back.”

3)

While viewing a property, a young couple attempts to plan out a nursery for their newborn child. The sales rep suggests the smaller of the three bedrooms but advises them that they should plan it like a TV or reading room, with comfy chairs for the parents – just plop the crib up against the far wall. Horrified, Mrs. Houseman proclaims, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” The sales rep apologizes and offers to stand in the corner himself.

4)

An agent is sitting on a piece of property that hasn’t sold in months, and some creative marketing advice may be just the answer. His builder friend suggests building a miniature version of Buckingham Palace and sending a copy of the listing to Prince Harry. While a bit skeptical that a ruse like that might work, his builder friend assures him, “If you build it, he will come.”

5)

In one of the oddest moments of his career, a sales rep is showing rural properties to a deer and a beaver. It had been a long, hot day of trying to find the right home, mostly to no avail, so the sales rep was getting a tad bit frustrated. Which might explain (if not forgive) his response when the deer grumbled about not being able to find a home on the river. To which the sales rep snapped, “Frankly, my deer, I don’t give a dam.”

6)

Still recovering from having his wisdom teeth removed, a puffy-faced sales rep nonetheless found himself writing up a contact for a seller in a very hot market. Worrying that they might lose the property in a bidding war, the sales rep assured his purchasers of the best path forward. “I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse…”

7)

The sale had finally closed and possession day arrived. The moving van had come and gone, and as best as possible, belongings had been placed so as to begin life anew in their new home. Looking out the patio door as the kids played in the backyard, Dorothy clasped her husband’s hand, and said softly, “There’s no place like home.”

Quotes from movies, or real life? Art imitating life.