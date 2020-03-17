Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has appointed Dan Morrison as regional director and managing broker for the Greater Vancouver Area, Whistler and the Okanagan Valley. He will work with the managing brokers in the area, Kevin O’Toole and Ruth Hanson.

Based in Vancouver, Morrison brings 30 years of real estate experience and is a well-respected leader in the Canadian real estate industry, Sotheby’s says. As an accredited corporate director, he is currently a director of the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) and was recently named president-elect of BCREA. He has served as board chair, past president and director of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV). During his tenure at REBGV and BCREA, he has led the boards through significant technology, political and policy changes in the Greater Vancouver and provincial real estate markets.

“Dan Morrison is an accomplished leader and possesses leadership qualities that will drive Sotheby’s International Realty Canada to prosper in the new decade with a special focus on strategic planning, agent productivity and growth,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.