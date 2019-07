Former Wetaskiwin Realty Executives franchise owners Dale Unland and Christopher Hardy, along with managing broker Kathie Taylor, have opened Re/Max Discover in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

“Chris and I are so excited about having the opportunity to represent the Re/Max brand for the Wetaskiwin area,” says Unland. “Our goal is to grow from 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the local market share.”