Every year the Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team at Cloud Realty in Mississauga, Ont. hosts a Client Appreciation Event for its past clients. This year COVID-19 restrictions limited the team’s options, but “we were still able to safely get everyone together over some ice cream this summer,” says sales rep Adrienne Cowall. The team organized an ice cream truck event in its office parking lot, abiding by COVID-19 protocols and social distancing measures.

“In addition to inviting all past clients, we extended the invite to the extremely friendly elders housed in a seniors residence adjacent to our building, for a dedicated seniors hour,” says Cowall. “Despite a global pandemic that has impacted the way we can socialize, it was a great turn-out with so many smiling faces (be it with some masks!), happy tummies and a great time overall.”