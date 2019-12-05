eXp Realty recently announced that Debbie Simmonds, the top market producer in the Cowichan Valley in B.C. and former managing director for some of Vancouver Island’s busiest Re/Max locations, has joined eXp.

“The conventional real estate model is broken and needs someone to look at the overall process to improve it,” says Simmonds. She says she switched for several reasons, including because the cloud-based structure “allows for lower fees as well as access to thousands of agents and agencies – beyond what’s available on MLS. As well, for the first time in my life, I have the ability to participate in a pension plan through eXp’s generous revenue-sharing model.”

eXp Realty shareholder Phil Hahn says, “Debbie’s active involvement in her community has earned her a reputation for generosity, and her personalized, focused customer service and ‘get it done’ approach to real estate has created substantial success for her and her team.”