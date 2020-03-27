Realtor Quest, the annual conference and trade show hosted by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, will not take place in late May as originally scheduled. The board announced that a new “late fall” date is being considered.

“Following the increased and overwhelming concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, TRREB believes this is the right decision based on the information we have today and is proceeding with caution during such an unprecedented global situation,” says the board on the Realtor Quest website.

“We appreciate the importance of Realtor Quest to our members and our sponsor, exhibitor and vendor partners. TRREB remains committed to hosting Realtor Quest, and if conditions are appropriate in late fall 2020, we will host the event at that time and hope you are able to join us then.”

Another major conference, the Urban Land Institute’s Spring Meeting, also scheduled for May in Toronto, has been cancelled. That show was to bring 3,800 real estate professionals, developers, investors, architects, planners and academics, mostly from the United States. The Spring Meeting had only been held in Canada once before, in Vancouver in 2014. Now Toronto will have to wait until 2023 to host the event.