Real estate brokers, Realtors, sales reps and other industry stakeholders are understandably concerned about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Below is a compiled list of statements and resources from across the Canadian real estate industry regarding the ongoing global pandemic.
REM will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.
Boards & Associations
- The Canadian Real Estate Association’s advice on dealing with COVID-19.
- An FAQ from the National Association of Realtors.
- From the British Columbia Real Estate Association: Dealing with contracts and disclosure requirements and What does the COVID-19 virus mean for Realtors?
- A message from Sean Morrison, president of the Ontario Real Estate Association.
- Updates for Alberta Realtors from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
- A plan to address COVID-19 from the Saskatchewan Realtor’s Association.
- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s best practices page.
- Advice for real estate professionals from the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.
- COVID-19 and real estate by the Real Estate Council of Alberta.
Others
- Real estate lawyer Mark Weisleder on what his firm is doing to provide legal services and some clauses to consider inserting into Schedule A.
- A statement from Re/Max for consumers.
- Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper’s note to colleagues.
- How Sotheby’s International Realty Canada is helping clients, by president and CEO Don Kottick.