Corey Breau, broker of record at Re/Max Professionals Saint John, has been acclaimed as president of The Saint John Real Estate Board.

Breau was born and raised in Saint John by his Realtor parents, Gordon and Joanne Breau, who own and operate the Re/Max Professionals Saint John. Corey graduated with a marketing diploma and joined the family business in 2010, consistently increasing his production year over year, earning sales awards eight years in a row and obtaining his manager’s license in 2017.

He was elected to the Board of Directors for the Saint John Real Estate Board in 2015 and has served on or chaired several committees. He has also served on provincial finance and government relations committees with the New Brunswick Real Estate Association.

Breau will serve a two-year term as president.