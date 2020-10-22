By David Greenspan

So many of us struggle with time. We never have enough of it. The market is pumping, and all we keep saying is how badly we need a vacation. Knowing that a vacation isn’t a real option right now, we instead turn to wanting help with our business. Someone to come in and get us going. To help us get it all done. To help us free up some time.

Sounds about right…right? But just before you take the leap of bringing someone on to help you live the life you envision for yourself, consider this. Watch the video.